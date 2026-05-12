'Hardik Pandya Sacked?' Mahieka Sharma's Instagram Story Sparks Buzz Over MI Star's Absence Ahead Of PBKS Clash | X

Mumbai, May 12: Fresh speculations around Hardik Pandya and Mumbai Indians have surfaced on social media after his girlfriend Mahieka Sharma shared a post on social media. The story sparked speculations that Hardik Pandya has reportedly not travelled with the squad to Dharamshala ahead of their IPL 2026 match against Punjab Kings on May 14.

The internet users and Mumbai Indians shared Mahieka Sharma's Instagram Story on a wide scale on social media with the claims that Hardik Pandya is chilling at home and has not joined the squad in Dharamshala. Her post appeared to be showing Hardik Pandya standing at home holding a large bouquet of flowers.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

However, the image did not clearly show his face. Several social media users claimed that it was Hardik in the background and the rumours spread that he was spending tome at home instead of travelling with the squad.

Mahieka's Insta Story | Instagram

Reports of rift between the Mumbai Indians and Hardik Pandya have been making rounds after Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) restricted players from travelling with their girlfriends. However, there are no official confirmation about the same.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Social media is flooded with the claims that Hardik Pandya is likely to miss the Punjab Kings match and some posts also speculate that the Mumbai Indians captain has been "sacked" by the franchise and that the injury is only a cover to save his reputation.

Earlier, Hardik Pandya did not travel with the team to Raipur for their clash against RCB. However, he reached Raipur later along with his girlfriend Mahieka Sharma. There are also chances that he might arrive in Dharamshala this time as well.

At present, neither Mumbai Indians nor Hardik Pandya has issued any statement about his availability or absence from the squad. Mumbai Indians are scheduled to face Punjab Kings in Dharamshala on May 14 and Hardik could join the team tomorrow or even on the match day itself.

Mumbai Indians are already out of the playoffs race after their loss against RCB in Raipur. They have managed to win only three games out of their 11 matches and are positioned on the ninth position in the points table. The fans are disappointed with the performance of the five-times title winner in the IPL 2026 season.