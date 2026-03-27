Hardik Pandya Rewards MCA Groundsmen After T20 World Cup Campaign, Wins Hearts Ahead Of IPL 2026

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In a heartwarming gesture ahead of IPL 2026, Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya showed his appreciation for the unsung heroes of cricket by rewarding the ground staff at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium.

Pandya, who had been training intensely at the venue in preparation for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, often held extended practice sessions that stretched late into the night. Despite the demanding schedule, the groundsmen, managed by the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA), ensured that the facilities remained in top condition, allowing him to train without interruptions.

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Impressed by their dedication and commitment, Pandya had promised to reward the staff once his training phase concluded. Staying true to his word, he fulfilled that promise after the tournament by presenting them with gifts and financial incentives as a token of gratitude.

The gesture was deeply appreciated by the ground staff, many of whom had gone the extra mile to accommodate the cricketer’s rigorous routine. Pandya also spent time interacting with them, acknowledging their often-overlooked contribution to the game.

The 30-year-old, who played a key role in India’s successful T20 World Cup campaign, has now shifted his focus to the upcoming IPL 2026 season. Representing the Mumbai Indians, Pandya is gearing up for the new campaign with renewed determination.