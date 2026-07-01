Hardik Pandya Removes Footwear Before Accepting Lord Jagannath Idol From Odisha Fan Who Cycled To Meet Him | Video

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Indian cricket star Hardik Pandya has once again won the admiration of fans, this time for a heartfelt display of respect and humility. A video that has gone viral on social media shows Pandya removing his footwear before accepting an idol of Lord Jagannath from a devoted fan, a gesture that resonated with people across the country.

The fan's journey made the moment even more special. He had reportedly cycled all the way from Odisha to meet the Indian all-rounder and personally present him with the sacred idol. After finally meeting Pandya, the fan handed over the gift with great devotion, making it an emotional occasion for both.

As soon as Pandya realized he was about to receive the idol of Lord Jagannath, he paused and removed his footwear before accepting it with folded hands. The cricketer then carefully took the idol and acknowledged the fan's remarkable effort, earning applause from those present. His thoughtful act reflected his respect for religious sentiments and the significance of the gift.

The video quickly spread across social media platforms, with fans praising Pandya for his humility and cultural values. Many applauded him for honoring both the sacred idol and the extraordinary dedication shown by the fan, who had covered a long distance on a bicycle to make the meeting possible.

The touching interaction has become one of the most heartwarming cricket-related moments online, highlighting the unique bond between players and their supporters. While the fan's incredible journey showcased unwavering admiration, Pandya's simple yet meaningful gesture ensured the meeting would be remembered for all the right reasons.