 'Hardik Pandya Jaisa All-Rounder Duniya Main Hai Nahi': Pakistan's Faheem Ashraf Makes Stunning Admission On Star Indian Player | Video
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HomeSports'Hardik Pandya Jaisa All-Rounder Duniya Main Hai Nahi': Pakistan's Faheem Ashraf Makes Stunning Admission On Star Indian Player | Video

'Hardik Pandya Jaisa All-Rounder Duniya Main Hai Nahi': Pakistan's Faheem Ashraf Makes Stunning Admission On Star Indian Player | Video

Pakistan all-rounder Faheem Ashraf showered praise on Hardik Pandya during a media interaction at the Abu Dhabi T10 League. Ashraf remarked, "Hardik jaisa all-rounder duniya mai hai nahi," acknowledging the Indian star's exceptional abilities with both bat and ball. His glowing compliment has attracted attention, offering a refreshing moment of admiration beyond the India-Pakistan cricket rivalry.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Saturday, November 14, 2026, 10:04 AM IST
'Hardik Pandya Jaisa All-Rounder Duniya Main Hai Nahi': Pakistan's Faheem Ashraf Makes Stunning Admission On Star Indian Player | Video
Pakistan's Faheem Ashraf Hails Indian Star | mrcricketuae/Instagram

Pakistan all-rounder Faheem Ashraf had a special word of praise for India's star all-rounder Hardik Pandya during a media interaction at the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2026. Ashraf made a glowing remark about the Indian cricketer, saying, "Hardik jaisa all-rounder duniya mai hai nahi", acknowledging that there is no all-rounder in the world quite like Pandya.

Ashraf's statement is particularly interesting considering the cricketing rivalry between India and Pakistan. Despite representing rival nations, the Pakistani cricketer did not hesitate to acknowledge Pandya's abilities and the impact he has made in international cricket.

Pakistan's Faheem Ashraf Hails Indian Star

Hardik Pandya has established himself as one of India's most important players in white-ball cricket. His ability to contribute with both bat and ball makes him a valuable asset to the Indian team. Over the years, he has delivered several match-winning performances, particularly in pressure situations, earning recognition as one of the leading all-rounders in modern-day cricket.

Ashraf's admiration also highlights the respect Pandya commands among cricketers across the border. The Indian all-rounder has consistently demonstrated his ability to change the course of a match with explosive batting and crucial breakthroughs with the ball.

While India-Pakistan cricket encounters often grab headlines for their intense rivalry, Ashraf's heartfelt praise for Pandya offered a refreshing moment of appreciation for sporting excellence beyond national boundaries.

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