'Hardik Pandya Is Missing': Netizens Question Mumbai Indians After Star All-Rounder's Absence From Diwali Post Amid Punjab Kings Rumours

Netizens Question Mumbai Indians After Star All-Rounder's Absence From Diwali Post | Mumbai Indians/X

Mumbai Indians have sparked speculation on social media after leaving out star all-rounder Hardik Pandya from their Diwali greeting post. The franchise shared an AI-generated festive picture featuring several players from its men's and women's teams, but Hardik's absence did not go unnoticed by fans.

Soon after the post went online, netizens began questioning why the MI captain was missing from the festive artwork. Several users pointed out his absence in the comments, with one remark reading, "Hardik Pandya is missing." The omission quickly became a talking point, particularly amid growing speculation surrounding his future with the five-time IPL champions.

Netizens Question Mumbai Indians After Star All-Rounder's Absence From Diwali Post

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What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The timing of the post has further fuelled the ongoing discussions surrounding a potential trade involving Hardik and Punjab Kings ahead of IPL 2027. Reports on November 7 suggested that Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings had agreed to a player swap involving Hardik and left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh. Under the reported arrangement, Hardik would move to Punjab, while Arshdeep would join Mumbai. The deal is subject to formal BCCI approval.

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Interestingly, the transfer speculation had already gathered momentum after a social media account using the name 'PunjabKingsIpI' shared a cryptic post featuring a silhouette resembling Hardik in a Punjab Kings jersey. The caption read, "Dekho… kaun aane wala hai. Punjab di shaan, nava tufaan! Hardik Shubkamnaye Iss Diwali." However, the account was not Punjab Kings' official handle, and its post could not be considered confirmation of the transfer.

With Hardik now missing from Mumbai Indians' Diwali artwork, fans have found another reason to speculate about his future. Neither the festive post nor his absence from it constitutes an official confirmation of his departure. However, with reports of a proposed trade gaining traction, the all-rounder's future at the five-time IPL champions has become one of the biggest talking points ahead of the IPL 2027 season.

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