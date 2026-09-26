Hardik Pandya Injury Explained: What Is Tibial Bone Stress Response & How Long Could He Be Out?

Image Credits: hardik pandya instagram

Hardik Pandya’s much-awaited return to competitive cricket has suffered another setback after a fresh right-shin injury forced him out of the India A squad for the upcoming series against Australia A. Pandya had been named in the squad as part of his return-to-play programme, but the latest injury has interrupted his rehabilitation. The setback has also left his availability for India’s upcoming tour of New Zealand in doubt.

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What is a tibial bone stress response?

A tibial bone stress response is an overuse injury in which repeated loading places excessive stress on the tibia, or shin bone, causing microscopic damage before a possible stress fracture develops. It is common among athletes involved in repetitive running, jumping and high-impact movements.

It is particularly a concern for fast bowlers who put significant load on their lower legs during their run-up, delivery stride and landing. Treatment generally involves reducing the load on the affected bone, allowing it to recover before a gradual return to running, bowling and competitive cricket.

Pandya has been working towards a return after being sidelined since the 2026 IPL, but his comeback has repeatedly been disrupted by fitness concerns. He was expected to use the Australia A fixtures as an important opportunity to regain match fitness after his rehabilitation, only for the fresh shin problem to rule him out of the series.

The latest setback means his return to competitive cricket will have to wait, with his recovery now being monitored by the medical team. Pandya’s ability to bowl remains an important part of his role as an all-rounder, and he will need to build up his workload gradually before returning to international cricket. With the new injury requiring further rest and rehabilitation, his participation in the New Zealand tour remains uncertain.