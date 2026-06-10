Hardik Pandya & His GF Mahieka Sharma Mobbed By Fans As Security Struggles To Control Crowd In Bengaluru | Video

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Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya drew massive attention upon his arrival in Bengaluru on Tuesday evening, as fans gathered in large numbers to catch a glimpse of the star all-rounder.

Pandya was accompanied by his girlfriend, Mahieka Sharma, during the visit. The couple arrived in a luxury Ferrari, which further intensified excitement among onlookers.

As news of Pandya’s arrival spread, a sizeable crowd quickly formed, with fans jostling for a view and attempting to take photos of the cricketer. Security personnel were seen managing the situation as the crowd grew increasingly enthusiastic.

Despite the rush of attention, Pandya and Sharma maintained composure as they made their way through the crowd. The cricketer, who remains one of India’s most popular sporting figures, continues to enjoy a strong fan following both on and off the field.

The incident once again highlights Pandya’s massive popularity, with his public appearances frequently drawing significant media and fan attention.

Huge Blow For Team India! Star Player Hardik Pandya Ruled Out Of Afghanistan ODI Series: Reports

Team India have suffered a major setback ahead of the upcoming three-match ODI series against Afghanistan, with star all-rounder Hardik Pandya reportedly ruled out after sustaining a leg sprain. The injury comes at a crucial time for the Indian team as they prepare for the series, which begins on June 13.

Pandya's absence leaves a significant void in India's lineup. One of the team's most influential white-ball cricketers, the all-rounder provides balance with both bat and ball and is often relied upon in pressure situations. His ability to contribute across departments has made him a key figure in India's ODI setup.

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With Pandya unavailable, the Indian team management will have to reassess the balance of the side and consider alternative all-round options. The BCCI is expected to closely monitor his recovery, especially with several important international assignments on the horizon.

As India look to build momentum in the ODI format, the absence of a player of Pandya's calibre is undoubtedly a significant blow. Fans and team officials alike will be hoping for a swift recovery and a quick return to action for one of India's most valuable match-winners.