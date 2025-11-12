Hardik Pandya Follows BCCI Directive, To Play SMAT20 For Baroda Before IND vs SA Return

Hardik Pandya injured his ankle during the ODI World Cup match against Bangladesh | Credits: Twitter

Hardik Pandya is inching closer to a return to the Indian team as the IND vs SA series draws near. The Proteas will play 3 ODIs and 5 T20Is and Hardik is expected to be part of the squad. While he won't feature in the IND-A vs SA-A 50-over games, Pandya will fine tune his skills in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy for Baroda.

Hardik last played for India in the Asia Cup 2025 dead rubber against Sri Lanka in September. He has since been training at the BCCI's CoE and is closer to full fitness. The 32-year-old could be in line to feature in Baroda's opening fixture against Bengal as per TOI.

Pandya is key to India's balance in limited overs cricket. The 32-year-old will return to action in Hyderabad where Baroda play their games this edition. The IND vs SA ODI series kicks off on November 30, meaning Pandya can get at least 1-2 games under his belt.

BCCI have reportedly enforced a directive for players to feature in domestic cricket if returning from injury or not picked in national squads. Rishabh Pant played for India A before being picked for the IND vs SA Tests. The same applies to Pandya, who will turn up for Baroda. He will face the likes of Mohammed Shami, making it a perfect preparation ahead of a return to international cricket.

Will Rohit, Virat join Hardik in returning to domestic cricket?

With Pandya also returning to domesti cricket, the onus will be on Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to see if they play domestic cricket. Kohli has played one first class match earlier this year for Delhi in the last 7 years.

Rohit has played more frequently, often when recovering from injury. He has reportedly confirmed his availability for the Vijay Hazare Trophy, the domestic 50-over competition.