Hardik Pandya Almost Joined Rajasthan Royals! | X

Rajasthan Royals reportedly came agonisingly close to signing Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya from Mumbai Indians ahead of the IPL 2027 season but missed out on what could have been a blockbuster acquisition. In a major revelation, the Royals were understood to be in the driver's seat to secure Pandya's services before negotiations between the two franchises hit an unexpected roadblock. Mumbai Indians reportedly demanded two of Rajasthan's biggest assets, Jofra Archer and Yashasvi Jaiswal, as part of the proposed trade, forcing the inaugural IPL champions to reconsider their decision.

According to The Times of India reports, Rajasthan Royals' owners, along with their Director of Cricket Kumar Sangakkara, even travelled to Bengaluru to work towards finalising the deal. However, Mumbai Indians were reportedly unwilling to let Pandya leave without securing England fast bowler Jofra Archer as part of the exchange, with opener Yashasvi Jaiswal also featuring in the proposed negotiations. Rajasthan eventually refused to accept Mumbai's demands, bringing the discussions to an end and allowing Punjab Kings to emerge as the eventual destination for the Indian all-rounder.

Hardik Pandya Almost Joined Rajasthan Royals!

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The failed negotiations could prove to be a significant missed opportunity for Rajasthan, who would have acquired an experienced Indian international, a proven match-winner and a title-winning captain in Pandya. The 33-year-old previously led Gujarat Titans to the IPL title in their debut season in 2022 before taking them to another final in 2023. His leadership and all-round abilities could have provided Rajasthan with the kind of experienced captain they have been searching for, particularly with the franchise now preparing to continue with Riyan Parag as their skipper for IPL 2027.

Meanwhile, Punjab Kings eventually secured Pandya's services in a high-profile player exchange with Mumbai Indians, agreeing to send their premier left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh in the opposite direction. Pandya moved to Punjab for an increased fee of Rs 18 crore, up from his previous Rs 16.35 crore contract, while Arshdeep joined Mumbai Indians at his existing price of Rs 18 crore.

The trade also brought an end to Pandya's second stint with Mumbai Indians, where he won four IPL titles during his association with the franchise, including his return as captain in 2024. Rajasthan, meanwhile, will have to wonder what might have been had they agreed to Mumbai's demands for one of their biggest stars.

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