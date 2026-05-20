Harbhajan Singh Hits Back At Netizen Over His Comment After BJP MP Shares Child Abduction VIDEO From Punjab

Harbhajan Singh | Pic Credit: Twitter

Chandigarh, May 20: Former Team India cricketer and Bharatiya Janata Party MP Harbhajan Singh responded angrily to an internet user after the user commented on his post. The incident occurred after Harbhajan Singh shared a video on his official social media account in which a child was allegedly kidnapped in front of his grandparents. Harbhajan raised questions over the Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab and urged the DGP of Punjab Police to help the family.

Harbhajan Singh shared the video with the caption, "What’s going on in punjab. I urge @DGPPunjabPolice to see this matter and help the family." The internet users reacted to Harbhajan's post and said, "Bhajji, before lecturing Punjab, maybe ask your new political family why ordinary people are crushed under inflation while celebrities conveniently discover new ideologies overnight. I urge the govt to see the matter of rising cooking gas prices, unemployment, collapsing farmer promises, and help poor families too."

Harbhajan Singh responded to the internet user and said, "Kya baat hai sardar ji . Ok mean to say what ever is happing in that video is right ? Chalo I hope it doesn’t happen one day with ur own family. Get up and stand up for the right thing. It’s not a matter of any party it’s a matter of humainty. Waheguru tahanu samaj bakshe."

Harbhajan Singh's reaction after the internet user's comment is going viral on social media and the internet users are widely sharing the post on the internet. They are also slamming the BJP MP over other major issues in the country. They are calling him a traitor for joining BJP after ditching the Aam Aadmi Party.

The video shared by Harbhajan Singh was related to an incident which occurred in Punjab's Kurali where a four-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped in broad daylight in front of her grandparents. The viral also showed that the couple was run over by the car driver as they came in front of the vehicle to save their daughter.

There are reports that the father of the young girl said that he suspects that his wife has herself got her kidnapped with the help of goons as they are having a dispute over the custody of the child.