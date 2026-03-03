Happy Holi 2026! Cricket Fraternity Celebrates Holi As Star Players Light Up Social Media With Vibrant Greetings

Virat Kohli/Instagram

As vibrant colours filled the air and celebrations unfolded across the country, several top Indian cricketers took to social media to extend heartfelt Holi wishes to their fans. From playful messages to nostalgic throwback pictures drenched in colour, the cricketing fraternity ensured the festival’s joy reached millions beyond the streets and into digital timelines.

Stars like Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Sachin Tendulkar and Yuzvendra Chahal shared warm greetings, urging everyone to celebrate safely while embracing the spirit of unity and happiness that Holi represents.

Many players posted colourful graphics and family moments, while others shared simple yet meaningful notes wishing peace, prosperity and togetherness.

Cricket fraternity share heartfelt wishes

The festival, known for symbolising the triumph of good over evil and the arrival of spring, has long been cherished by athletes who often celebrate it with teammates during tournaments. Even those currently travelling or training abroad made sure to connect with fans virtually.

Their messages once again highlighted how sport and culture intertwine, with cricketers not just representing the nation on the field, but also joining in its most joyful celebrations off it.