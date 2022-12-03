Shikhar Dhawan Birthday special: Top knocks from the Indian opener in international cricket

Shikhar Dhawan in action. | Photo: AFP PHOTO / Mark GRAHAM

India opener Shikhar Dhawan, who turns 37, has played 34 Tests, 165 ODIs and 68 T20Is. .

On his birthday, here are some of the southpaws’s top knocks in international cricket.

187 vs AUS, Test 2013: Virender Sehwag’s low run of form finally cost him a place in the XI and Dhawan was handed a cap. Australia were bowled out for 408 in Mohali after batting for one and a half days. Dhawan confidently strode out to bat then with Murali Vijay and immediately sent the Aussies on a leather hunt. He smashed the fastest Test century by a debutant, off just 85 balls, and finished with 187 – soft dismissal ending his knock and a mammoth partnership of 289.

137 vs SA, ODI 2015: Dhawan began steadily after losing his opening partner Rohit Sharma early. Along with Virat Kohli, he helped India build a strong base. A normally attacking batter, Dhawan scored 50 off 70 balls and then passed the century mark in 122 balls. He then attacked post that to finish on 137 off 146 balls, the highest individual score against South Africa in Men’s World Cups.

126 vs AUS, ODI 2016: Dhawan wasn’t in form in the series. In the fourth ODI, India were chasing 349 and Sharma was off to a flier. He kept India in hunt in company of Kohli. The pair added 212 together and both scored tons. Dhawan finished 126 off just 113 balls with India needing 72 off 76 balls. However, India went on to lose the ODI.

72 vs SA, T20I 2018: In the first T20I of the series, India were inserted in. Dhawan unleashed an array of strokes against the inexperienced South Africa new ball bowlers in Junior Dala and Dane Paterson. He hit ten fours and two sixes in his 39-ball 72 before scooping one straight to the keeper. India posted 203, which was enough for a win.