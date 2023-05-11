Happy Birthday Shikha Pandey: Lesser known facts of Indian woman's cricketer & Air Force Squadron Leader

Shikha Pandey, was born on May 12, 1989, in Ramagundam, which is now part of Telangana. Her cricketing career began in Goa, where she played at the domestic level. Shikha's consistency with both bat and ball quickly earned her a spot on the national team. She made her international debut in a T20I match against England on March 9, 2014, and soon became an important member of the Indian side, playing her first ODI and Test matches just a few months later.

Apart from being an accomplished cricketer, Shikha is also a champion in academics. Shikha found time to pursue her studies and excel in her academics, demonstrating her commitment and dedication to both her sport and her education.

As Shikha turns 33 years old, it is an excellent time to look back at her journey so far and recognize some of the lesser-known facts about this talented all-rounder.

Graduated as an Engineer

Despite her love for cricket, Shikha Pandey did not allow it to affect her academic pursuits. In school, she had a consistent academic record and chose to pursue engineering as her field of study. Shikha's dedication to her studies paid off, and she excelled in her engineering program before eventually turning her focus to professional cricket.

Holds unique record

On November 26, 2014, during a match against South Africa, Shikha Pandey accomplished a remarkable feat, becoming the first Indian women's cricketer to both pick up a 3-wicket haul and score a half-century in the same match. Shikha delivered an impressive 10-over spell, taking three wickets and conceding just 19 runs. She then returned to the crease and played a crucial role in securing victory for India by scoring 59 runs off 56 balls. Shikha's outstanding all-round performance in this match cemented her position as a key player in the Indian cricket team.

An Indian Air Force Officer

In her final year of engineering studies, Shikha Pandey was selected to join the Indian Air Force. She went on to rise through the ranks, eventually achieving the rank of Squadron Leader. Shikha's success in both her academic and professional pursuits highlights her exceptional talent, determination, and dedication to achieving her goals.

Only the second player from Goa to play for India

Shikha Pandey is a trailblazer in Indian cricket, being the first player from Goa to represent the country after Dilip Sardesai. Additionally, Shikha holds the distinction of being the first cricketer affiliated with the Goa Cricket Association to play for India. Her achievements have paved the way for future generations of cricketers from Goa to pursue their dreams and make their mark in the national and international arenas.