'Happy Birthday, My Biscotti!': AB de Villiers' Heartwarming Message For Virat Kohli Leaves Fans Nostalgic As Star Player Turns 38

AB de Villiers' Heartwarming Message For Virat Kohli | X

Indian cricket superstar Virat Kohli turned 38 on November 5, 2026, with birthday wishes pouring in from across the cricketing fraternity. Among the special messages was a heartfelt greeting from his former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) teammate and close friend AB de Villiers, who shared a nostalgic message for the batting legend.

Taking to social media, de Villiers addressed Kohli with the affectionate nickname 'Biscotti' and reflected on the memorable moments they have shared over the years. "Happy birthday, my Biscotti! So many memories, battles, and special moments together. Wishing you another great year ahead. Keep doing what you do best!" he wrote.

AB de Villiers' Heartwarming Message For Virat Kohli

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The message highlighted the special bond between the two legendary cricketers, who shared the RCB dressing room for several years and developed one of the most celebrated friendships in modern cricket. Their partnership on the field and camaraderie off it have remained popular among fans.

Kohli and de Villiers played together for RCB from 2011 to 2021, producing several memorable performances in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Their friendship has continued even after de Villiers' retirement from professional cricket. The South African great has frequently expressed his admiration for Kohli, while the Indian batter has also spoken fondly of their relationship.

As Kohli celebrates his 38th birthday, de Villiers' touching message serves as another reminder of the enduring friendship between two of cricket's most celebrated modern-day batters.