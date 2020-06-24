Happy Birthday Lionel Messi: Five times the Argentine wizard proved he is magical

It is not everyday that the Argentine star turns 33, now is it? Certainly not for Lionel Messi who still does not cease to amaze us with his on-field heroics.

Widely regarded as the 'Greatest of all time' in world football, the 33-year-old has not let his age stop him from achieving what a footballer can possibly achieve, and continues to break records.

Let us enjoy his dominance in football while we still can. Presenting to you five times when the Argentine international defied laws of physics and amazed us with his brilliance.

Messi's maiden hattrick:

With a total of 51 hattricks to his name, Lionel Messi scored his first hattrick against Barcelona's topmost rival Real Madrid.

It was on March 10, 2007, when a 19-year-old Argentine scored his first hattrick against Real Madrid who had players like Iker Casillas, Sergio Ramos in goal and defence respectively.