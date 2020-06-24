Happy Birthday Lionel Messi: Five times the Argentine wizard proved he is magical

It is not everyday that the Argentine star turns 33, now is it? Certainly not for Lionel Messi who still does not cease to amaze us with his on-field heroics.
Widely regarded as the 'Greatest of all time' in world football, the 33-year-old has not let his age stop him from achieving what a footballer can possibly achieve, and continues to break records.
Let us enjoy his dominance in football while we still can. Presenting to you five times when the Argentine international defied laws of physics and amazed us with his brilliance.
Messi's maiden hattrick:
With a total of 51 hattricks to his name, Lionel Messi scored his first hattrick against Barcelona's topmost rival Real Madrid.
It was on March 10, 2007, when a 19-year-old Argentine scored his first hattrick against Real Madrid who had players like Iker Casillas, Sergio Ramos in goal and defence respectively.
Messi's solo goal against Getafe:
It is for good reason that Barcelona fans have voted this goal as the club's greatest ever goal.
In the Copa del Rey semi-final clash against Getafe in 2007, Messi dribbled past two players in his own half to take the fall forward and dribble past three more players, and eventually bamboozling the goalkeeper to put the ball in the net.
It is important to note that Messi was just 19 at that time.
Messi's solo goal against Athletic Bilbao:
In the Copa del Rey final against Athletic Bilbao in 2015, Messi shocked the world with a stunning goal which even Science could not explain!
Messi drove the ball past three defenders with his speed going up from 0 to 19.5 mph in just 2.73 seconds.
He then brilliantly nutmegged one defender, and performed a 'body feint' move to dupe the another defender and finally with a well placed near post shot, the ball ended at the back of the net.
Watch it below:
Messi against Jerome Boateng and Manuel Neuer:
At a time when both Boateng and Neuer ruled the Bayern Munich defence, Messi showed them what it's like to lick the dust. And Boateng, who literally licked the dust, was destroyed just by one simple move from the Argentine.
That one simple move ended with Neuer being 'chipped' by the little wizard.
Watch it below:
Messi's header goal against Manchester United:
In the 2009 Champions League final, Barcelona's Lionel Messi showed the world that he in not just a left-footed wonder when he snuck past Manchester United's Rio Ferdinand to score a header with Edwin van der Sar in goal.
This goal was his first against the English opposition.
“It was hard to imagine that I was going to score with my head with [Rio] Ferdinand standing near me, but I didn’t really have a marker – the ball came into the centre and I was there to meet it,” said Leo.
“In the moments that the ball was in the air from Xavi’s cross, I pictured scoring this goal and I thank God it happened.
“It was such an important goal in every sense: for the team, for the way the final was turning in our favour and for me, too. It’s still one of my favourite goals.”
It is really hard to pick the top 5 when there are countless moments of magic created by the Argentine, who is also a 6-time Ballon d'Or winner in his 16-year career for Barcelona.
Messi has won 10 La Liga titles, 6 Copa del Rey and 4 UEFA Champions League titles with the club, and many other numerous individual awards.
With the little wizard turning 33, it is hard to imagine football without Lionel Messi, who will forever remain the GOAT.
