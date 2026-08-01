Handshake & Hug! Jemimah Rodrigues Shares Heartwarming Embrace With Pakistan's Fatima Sana During The Hundred; Viral Video Sparks Reactions

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Indian women's cricket star Jemimah Rodrigues and Pakistan captain Fatima Sana shared a warm embrace after a Women's Hundred clash, with the heartwarming moment quickly going viral across social media. The interaction came after Southern Brave defeated Birmingham Phoenix by 24 runs in Southampton on Thursday, drawing widespread attention from cricket fans.

The viral video captured Rodrigues and Sana exchanging a handshake before sharing a hug following the conclusion of the match. While players from India and Pakistan have often maintained a cautious approach to public interactions in recent times due to strained diplomatic relations, the brief exchange between the two cricketers was seen by many as a display of mutual respect forged through franchise cricket.

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The moment gained additional attention because Indian cricketers have largely avoided handshakes with their Pakistani counterparts in recent international fixtures following the 2025 Pahalgam terror attack. Despite that backdrop, Rodrigues and Sana's cordial interaction highlighted the camaraderie that often develops between players competing together in global leagues like The Hundred.

On the field, Southern Brave enjoyed a comfortable 24-run victory over Birmingham Phoenix. Rodrigues featured for Southern Brave, while Sana represented Birmingham Phoenix. After the final ball was bowled, both players were seen chatting and smiling before embracing, with the clip rapidly circulating across X and other social media platforms.

The video has generated mixed reactions online, with many fans praising the sportsmanship shown by both players, while others debated the significance of the interaction. Regardless of the differing opinions, the moment has become one of the most talked-about off-field incidents from this season of The Hundred, once again illustrating how sport can create moments that transcend national rivalries.