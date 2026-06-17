'Hamare Paas Ground Maujood Hai': Pakistan Politician Nabil Gabol Claims Lyari Can Host FIFA World Cup | Video

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Pakistani politician Nabil Gabol has gone viral after claiming that Karachi’s football-loving district of Lyari is ready to host FIFA World Cup matches. The statement was made while discussing the area's deep-rooted football culture and growing sporting infrastructure.

Gabol pointed to the presence of the football stadium and argued that the locality possesses the passion and facilities required to stage matches if Pakistan were ever given the opportunity to host the world’s biggest football tournament. His comments quickly attracted attention across social media, with many fans debating the practicality of such a proposal.

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Speaking about Lyari’s football culture and infrastructure, Pakistani politician Nabil Gabol said, “If we get a chance to host the FIFA World Cup, we have a great ground in Lyari. But some people are blind and cannot see it.”

The politician’s remarks referenced the popularity of football in Lyari, often referred to as Pakistan’s football hub. The area is famous for its enthusiastic support of the sport, especially during FIFA World Cup tournaments when streets are decorated with team flags and large public screenings attract thousands of fans.

While Gabol’s claim was largely seen as a reflection of local pride rather than a formal hosting proposal, it once again highlighted Lyari’s unique connection with football. The district continues to be regarded as one of Pakistan’s most passionate football communities, and Gabol’s comments have reignited discussions about the sport’s potential growth in the country.

Disclaimer: FPJ does not vouch for the authenticity of the video.