Gujarat Titans' Vikram Solanki Proud Of IPL Campaign Despite Final Defeat, Graciously Congratulates RCB | X @sahapijush7

Ahmedabad: Gujarat Titans director of cricket Vikram Solanki expressed pride in his team's IPL campaign despite their defeat to Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the final, praising his players for their efforts throughout the season while also acknowledging RCB's superiority on the biggest stage.

Speaking after the title clash, Solanki admitted that Gujarat Titans had hoped to go one step further and lift the trophy, but emphasized that the team could still take immense satisfaction from the consistency and resilience they displayed during the tournament.

“As far as our campaign is concerned we're immensely proud as a group of what we've achieved, there's no question we would have liked to have gone one step further,” Solanki said.

Having reached the final after another strong season, Gujarat Titans entered the contest with hopes of adding another IPL title to their record. However, RCB produced a composed performance to emerge victorious, ending Gujarat's ambitions in the championship match.

Despite the disappointment of falling short in the final, Solanki stressed the importance of maintaining perspective and recognizing the achievements of the team over the course of the campaign. He also underlined the need to show grace in defeat and acknowledge the performance of the opposition.

“But the fact is that RCB have beaten us and we must be strong enough and hold our heads up high in being proud of the campaign that we've put together, yet also be gracious enough to congratulate RCB,” he said.

Solanki's comments reflected the balanced approach Gujarat Titans have often adopted under pressure, with the franchise choosing to focus on the broader success of their season rather than allowing the final result to overshadow their accomplishments.

The former England batter also reserved praise for Virat Kohli, whose innings proved crucial in guiding RCB to victory. While admitting that he was not in the mood to celebrate the knock immediately after his team's defeat, Solanki acknowledged the impact Kohli had on the contest and his stature within the game.

“Virat…we’re all privileged to see good players play and Virat is an exceptional player. He played a great knock for his team. I'm probably not celebrating that knock right now,” Solanki said with a smile.

Kohli's measured innings formed the backbone of RCB's successful chase, once again demonstrating his ability to deliver in high-pressure situations.

“Virat played obviously very well to sort of almost anchor that chase and guide that chase as he did,” Solanki added.

While the defeat will undoubtedly sting for Gujarat Titans, Solanki's assessment highlighted a sense of pride in the team's journey and an appreciation of the quality displayed by the champions on the night.