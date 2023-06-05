Gujarat Titans pacer Yash Dayal apologizes after sharing controversial 'Love Jihad' post on Instagram.

Yash Dayal has landed himself in hot waters. | (Credits: Twitter, Instagram)

Gujarat Titans left-arm seamer Yash Dayal might have landed himself in hot waters after allegedly sharing a communal post on his official Instagram story. The screenshots of Dayal's story have gone viral on social media. Nevertheless, the authenticity of those pictures has yet to be confirmed as they have been deleted. Soon after deleting the post, the youngster issued an apology.

However, the fans have lashed out at him for creating controversy regarding a sensitive topic. Below is the screenshot of the deleted story:

A few Twitter users have reacted as below:

He later apologized saying:

'Guys apologies for the story, it was just posted by mistake. plz don't spread hate. Thank you. I have respect for each & every community n society.'

Yash Dayal apology message. | (Credits: Instagram)

Dayal came into the spotlight after conceding five sixes in an over against the Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2023. KKR batter Rinku Singh smashed him for five consecutive sixes in the last five balls of the 20th over to stun the defending champions. With 29 required off the final over, the Titans lost out of nowhere.

Hardik Pandya reveals how those five sixes affected Yash Dayal:

A few days after that game, Titans captain Hardik Pandya revealed that Dayal struggled to cope up with the events and fell ill, having also lost a lot of weight.

"I can't confirm that (on his chances of Yash Dayal playing again this season). He fell ill and lost 7-8 kilos after that match. There was a spread of viral infection during that period and also due to the pressure he had faced, his condition is presently not good enough to take the field. Someone's loss is someone's gain at the end of the day. It is going to take a long time before we see him on the field," Pandya told Star Sports.

The Titans finished as runners-up in IPL 2023.