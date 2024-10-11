(Credits: Gujarat Titans Twitter)

Gujarat Titans becomes the first IPL team to step into the world of E-sports with "Battlegrounds Mobile India-Titans Rising", an electrifying BGMI tournament with a massive ₹22 Lakh prize pool. The tournament guarantees intense matches and nail-biting finishes as top-tier professional teams clash with rising stars who advance through the open qualifier process to lock horns in the Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) tournament.

The tournament starting from October 10th will be sure to provide riveting entertainment for E-sports enthusiasts. E-sports' inclusion in the Olympics and Asian Games has been a game-changer. This recognition has legitimized E-sports as a globally recognized competitive sport, attracting mainstream media, sponsorships, and investment, ultimately fuelling rapid professionalization and expanding its global fan-base.

The *"Battlegrounds Mobile India-Titans Rising"*, tournament features multiple elimination phases leading to a Grand Finale. The thrilling competitive journey kicks off with five offline open qualifiers in Phase 1 from the 10th to the 15th of October. These qualifiers are open to all to provide a platform for aspiring BGMI teams to showcase their skills.

Moreover, 2,048 teams consisting of over 10,000+ gamers have already registered for the tournament and are buckling up to jump into the battlegrounds.From these qualifiers, 32 teams will advance to the pre-quarters phase where they will battle alongside 32 invited teams with established and top-ranked players, creating a fiercely competitive pool of 48 teams.

Phase 2 intensifies the battle with Quarter-Finals, Semi-Finals, and ultimately culminates in a Grand Finale where the top 16 teams fight to become the Ultimate Champion.*Col. Arvinder Singh, COO of Gujarat Titans, remarked*,

“With the IOC set to hold the Olympic E-sports in 2025 and the Asian Games featuring E-sports as a medal event since 2022, it has gained widespread international recognition. With ‘Titans Rising,’ our goal is to engage fans and broaden our brand presence. This tournament will create opportunities for aspiring players to compete with professionals, while also allowing our fans to tap into their competitive spirit in BGMI. This initiative enables us to connect with our fan base in innovative ways and highlights exceptional talent in the E-sports arena.

”The behemoths of the E-sports world namely Revenant E-sports, Team IQOO SouL, Team Orangutan, Carnival Gaming, and many more will join the fray to win it all. Marquee gamers like Sc0utOp, Omega, Goblin, and many others will be competing against each other in this all-star tournament,All matches, starting from Pre-Quarters, i.e. from 16th October, will be streamed on the GT YouTube channel, ensuring maximum exposure and excitement for both participants and viewers. Don't miss a moment of the action! Catch all the excitement live on the Gujarat Titans YouTube channel, featuring expert commentary and in-depth analysis