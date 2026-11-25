Guess Who Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Spoke To Before Creating History? | BCCI/X

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi produced a record-shattering batting performance, smashing an extraordinary 204 runs off just 53 deliveries, including seven boundaries and 28 sixes against UAE in the Rising Stars Asia Cup. However, before unleashing his incredible power-hitting display, the teenage sensation had conversations with four important people in his life: his father, childhood coach, childhood friend and former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh.

Following his sensational knock, Sooryavanshi opened up about the conversations he had before the innings and revealed how the advice he received, particularly from Yuvraj, helped him overcome his batting concerns. The youngster disclosed that he spent nearly 30 minutes speaking to the former India cricketer, who shared valuable technical and mental insights.

Sooryavanshi Reveals 4 People He Turned To Ahead Of Record-Breaking Knock

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Speaking about his conversation with Yuvraj, Sooryavanshi said, "I had a conversation with Yuvraj Singh sir for almost 30 minutes, and he shared a lot of valuable batting advice with me. I was quite worried, so I openly discussed the problems I was facing while batting."

"He patiently explained everything, including the importance of spending time at the crease. He told me that if I could face 20 balls, my score would automatically look different. He also shared several technical insights, and his guidance really helped me in today's innings," he added.

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Yuvraj's advice appeared to have made a significant difference as Sooryavanshi went on to produce one of the most astonishing innings in List A cricket. The youngster's ability to combine fearless strokeplay with the patience to spend time at the crease was evident in his remarkable double century.

Interestingly, the 15-year-old also spoke to his father, childhood coach and childhood friend before the record-breaking knock. The conversations with these four people reflected the support system surrounding the young cricketer as he continues to navigate the early stages of his career.

Sooryavanshi's 204 off 53 balls, featuring 28 sixes and seven fours, will be remembered as a remarkable batting exhibition. While the numbers showcased his extraordinary hitting ability, his revelation about seeking guidance from experienced voices offered a glimpse into the preparation and mindset behind his historic performance.

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