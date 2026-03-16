Gudakesh Motie To LSG? After Blessing Muzarabani, WI Spinner Chooses IPL 2026 Over PSL 2026 Deal: Report

West Indies spinner Gudakesh Motie is rumoured to be joining the Lucknow Super Giants ahead of the IPL 2026 season. Motie had recently withdrawn from the PSL 2026 citing fatigue after a delayed return home due to the Middle East crisis. Now reports have emerged that the left-arm spinner could be in line to replace the injured Wanindu Hasaranga at LSG.

Motie was part of the West Indies squad that featured in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. The two-time champions were knocked out by India in the Super 8 stage at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Since that defeat, the Caribbean side were stuck in India due to the middle eastern crisis. The entire WI staff and squad were stranded for nearly two weeks before ICC ensured safe travel for them home.

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Motie has been now linked extensively on social media with a move to LSG. However, no credible reports have emerged of him signing up for the franchise or attending trials. At this point, it seems like a typical social media rumour mill. Motie could still be in contention, with Hasaranga likely to be ruled out due to injury.

Motie had gone unsold in the IPL 2026 auction. He, however, found takers in the PSL, signing for the Lahore Qalandars for PKR 1.1 crore (₹ 32 Lakh). However following the travel ordeal, Motie pulled out of the competition. Sri Lankan all-rounder Dunith Wellalage has been roped in as replacement.

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