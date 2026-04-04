GT VS RR: Yashasvi Jaiswal Smashes 32-Ball Half-Century Against Gujarat Titans In Ahmedabad | VIDEO

Yashasvi Jaiswal continued his fine form with yet another innings of substance in IPL 2026. The left-hander smashed a fine half-century against Gujarat Titans to put his side in command at the Narendra Modi Stadium. RR surprised everyone by choosing to bat first and Jaiswal's knock showcased why it was the right call by Riyan Parag.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Batting first, Jaiswal and Vaibhav Suryavanshi smashed the Gujarat attack to all parts of the ground in a fine display of aggressive batting. The left-hander smashed Mohammed Siraj for a six over cover and then a boundary to set the tone of his innings.

With Suryavanshi for company, the duo raced to a quick-fire half-century stand at the top of the order. The visitors smashed 69 in the powerplay, with Jaiswal scoring 35 off 19 deliveries.