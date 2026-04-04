GT VS RR Toss Update: Riyan Parag Wins Toss, Opts To Bat First At Ahmedabad, No Shubman Gill For Gujarat

Rajasthan Royals captain Riyan Parag has won the toss and opted to bat first against Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium . It is the first time that a team has won the toss and opted to bat first in IPL 2026. Gujarat meanwhile are without Shubman Gill, with Rashid Khan captaining the side instead.

Rajasthan Royals have made two changes to their side, bringing in Tushar Deshpande and Shubham Dubey for Brijesh Sharma and Ravi Bishnoi. For Gujarat, Kumar Kushagra makes his debut while Shubman Gill misses out due to a muscle spasm.

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Rajasthan Royals Playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel(w), Riyan Parag(c), Shimron Hetmyer, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Tushar Deshpande, Sandeep Sharma

Gujarat Titans Playing XI: Kumar Kushagra, Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler(w), Glenn Phillips, Washington Sundar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan(c), Kagiso Rabada, Ashok Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna