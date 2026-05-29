GT vs RR, IPL Qualifier 2: Donovan Ferreira Smashes Rashid Khan For 4 Sixes In A Single Over; Powers RR To Massive Total Of 214 Runs | Video

IPL/X

Rajasthan Royals produced a stunning finish with the bat in IPL 2026 Qualifier 2, thanks to a breathtaking late assault from Donovan Ferreira against one of the tournament's most feared bowlers, Rashid Khan.

Coming in during the closing stages of the innings, Ferreira shifted the momentum dramatically in Rajasthan's favour. The South African power-hitter targeted Rashid Khan in the final over of the innings, smashing four towering sixes and leaving the Gujarat Titans camp stunned. The explosive cameo ensured that RR finished their 20 overs on a formidable 214/6 in the high-pressure knockout encounter.

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Rashid, who has built a reputation for delivering in crunch moments, found himself on the receiving end of a fearless batting display. Ferreira showed no hesitation as he attacked from the outset, clearing the boundary repeatedly and providing Rajasthan with the perfect finish. The final over yielded crucial runs that could prove decisive in a match carrying a place in the IPL 2026 final.

The late fireworks lifted the Royals' total beyond the 200-run mark and gave their bowlers a strong score to defend. With the stakes at their highest, Ferreira's counterattack injected fresh energy into the Rajasthan camp and sent their supporters into celebration.

Gujarat Titans now face a challenging chase of 215 runs to keep their title hopes alive. With a place in the IPL 2026 final on the line, all eyes will be on GT's batting unit as they begin their pursuit of the daunting target.