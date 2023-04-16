GT vs RR, IPL 2023 Live Score & Top Moments: Gujarat Titans lose Saha in 1st over after Rajasthan bowl

16 April 2023 07:35 PM IST
WICKET! Wriddhiman Saha c and b Boult 4 (3 balls)
16 April 2023 07:35 PM IST
Rajasthan Royals win the toss and opt to bowl first against Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad
16 April 2023 07:02 PM IST
Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals will lock horns at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)