GT vs RCB: Shubman Gill Opts To Bowl First After Winning Toss, Both Sides Eye Points Table Boost

Shubman Gill | JioHotstar

Ahmedabad, April 30: Gujarat Titans will be facing Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. GT captain Shubman Gill won the toss and elected to bowl first. Both the teams will be looking to improve their standings in the points table.

Gujarat Titans are placed on the fifth position, while RCB are on the second position and both teams will be looking to move a step further as the league stage progresses further. Both the teams have remained unchanged.

Squads:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB): Rajat Patidar (captain), Jitesh Sharma, Philip Salt and Jordan Cox (wicketkeepers); Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Jacob Bethell, Tim David and Venkatesh Iyer (batters); Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd and Swapnil Singh (all-rounders); Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Salam Dar, Nuwan Thushara, Jacob Duffy, Mangesh Yadav, Vicky Ostwal, Vihaan Malhotra, Abhinandan Singh, Kanishk Chouhan and Satvik Deswal (bowlers).

Gujarat Titans (GT): Shubman Gill (captain), Jos Buttler, Anuj Rawat and Kumar Kushagra (wicketkeepers); Sai Sudharsan, Shahrukh Khan, Glenn Phillips and Connor Esterhuizen (batters); Washington Sundar, Rahul Tewatia, Nishant Sindhu, Jayant Yadav, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore and Gurnoor Brar (all-rounders); Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Ishant Sharma, Arshad Khan, Kulwant Khejroliya, Manav Suthar, Luke Wood, Jason Holder and Ashok Sharma (bowlers).