GT vs RCB, IPL 2026 Final, Weather Update: Will Rain Play Spoilsport During Blockbuster Encounter In Ahmedabad?

IPL/X

The weather in Ahmedabad has become a major talking point ahead of the IPL 2026 final between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday, May 31.

According to Accuweather, Ahmedabad is expected to experience hot conditions during the day, with temperatures rising to around 41°C before cooling down in the evening. The mercury is likely to settle near 30°C by match time, creating challenging but manageable conditions for players.

Accuweather

Accuweather

The good news for cricket fans is that the chances of rain during the match window remain relatively low. Forecasts suggest that while thunderstorms are possible in parts of Ahmedabad later in the evening and overnight, the likelihood of a prolonged interruption during the final is limited. As a result, a full 40-over contest is still expected.

The weather could, however, influence playing conditions. The combination of heat and humidity may lead to dew forming later in the night, potentially making it difficult for bowlers to grip the ball. This could encourage captains to opt for chasing if they win the toss.

Meanwhile, the Narendra Modi Stadium pitch is expected to favor batters. The red-soil surface traditionally offers good bounce and carry, often producing high-scoring encounters. Fast bowlers could enjoy some movement with the new ball, but batting conditions are expected to improve as the match progresses.