GT vs RCB, IPL 2026 Final, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Blockbuster Clash In India; Check Details

IPL

The stage is set for a blockbuster finale as the defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru take on Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 final on Sunday, May 31. The summit clash will be played at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium, where one team will lift the coveted IPL trophy and etch its name in history.

RCB enter the final with momentum on their side after securing a direct spot in the title clash by defeating Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 1. Led by a balanced squad featuring experienced stars and emerging talents, Bengaluru now have the opportunity to successfully defend their IPL crown. A victory would place them alongside the most successful franchises in tournament history to retain the title.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Meanwhile, Gujarat Titans have fought their way back into the final and will be eager to claim their second IPL championship. The Titans have consistently been one of the most competitive sides in recent seasons and will be aiming to spoil RCB’s title defence in front of a packed Ahmedabad crowd.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Live streaming details

The IPL 2026 final is scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM IST, with the toss taking place at 7:00 PM IST. The match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network, while fans can also stream the action live on JioHotstar.

With stars such as Virat Kohli expected to play a key role for RCB and Gujarat Titans boasting a formidable lineup of their own, fans can expect a thrilling contest between two of the tournament's best-performing teams. As the IPL 2026 season reaches its climax, all eyes will be on Ahmedabad to see who emerges as the new champion.