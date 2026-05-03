GT Vs PBKS: Sundar-Sudharshan Show Seals Final Over Thriller As Gujarat Bag 4-Wicket Win In Ahmedabad

Gujarat Titans made it three consecutive wins with a final over win over the Punjab Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Led by thier bowlers, table toppers Punjab Kings were restricted to 163 batting first. In the chase, Sai Sudharsan smashed another half-century, while Washington struck a valuable 40 to seal the chase.

Gujarat bowlers run riot

Gujarat Titans fast bowlers made full use of the home conditions with a stunning display at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Mohammed Siraj set the tone with twin strikes in the first over, while Kagiso Rabada and Jason Holder also helped themselves to wickets. PBKS, known for their high scoring, were struggling to score at a run a ball.

Mohammed Siraj was at his fiery best during his opening burst on Sunday. With just his second delivery, Siraj struck to dismiss Priyansh Arya. He followed it up with a peach to dismiss the in-form Cooper Connolly.

Rabada then got himself on the wickets column with the wicket of Prabhsimran Singh. Shreyas Iyer tried to rebuild the innings but chooped on, while Nehal Wadhera was dismissed for a duck, leaving them reeling at 47/5.

Suryansh Shedge smashed his maiden half-century, while Marcus Stoinis and Marco Jansen played cameos to power them to a competitive 163/9.