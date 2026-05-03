GT VS PBKS: Shubham Gill Wins Toss, Opts To Field First In Ahmedabad; Nishant Sindhu Makes Debut

Gujarat Titans (GT) captain Shubman Gill won the toss and elected to bowl first against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Match 46 of the IPL 2026 at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday. Explaining his decision to field, Gill cited the potential for dew later in the evening and the ground’s history of being a successful chasing venue.

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Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Prabhsimran Singh(w), Priyansh Arya, Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer(c), Marcus Stoinis, Suryansh Shedge, Nehal Wadhera, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Shubman Gill(c), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler(w), Washington Sundar, Nishant Sindhu, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Arshad Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Manav Suthar