GT Vs MI: Tilak Varma Falls In Pain As Ashok Sharma's Ball Hits Groin Months After Testicular Surgery

Tilak Varma In Pain As Ashok Sharma's Ball Hits Hard On Groin Area After Recovering From Testicular Torsion During GT Vs MI Clash | X

Ahmedabad, April 20: Mumbai Indians star batter Tilak Varma was in immense pain after a ball hit his groin area during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 match between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Monday. Tilak Varma was hit on a ball from GT speedster Ashok Sharma. Tilak fell on the ground due to immense pain experienced by him after the painful blow.

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Tilak Varma smashed 26 runs on the first five balls bowled by Ashok Sharma in the 18th over. However, on the last ball of the over, Tilak tried to pull a short length ball towards the leg side. The ball hit the inside edge of his bat and went straight to his groin area. He was hit on the box after which he fell on the ground.

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Ashok had bowled at 150km/h which hit him straight on the groin area. Tilak Varma stood up and started batting again after sometime. The injury could have been dangerous for Tilak as he had undergone a surgery for Testicular Torsion in January 2026.

He was ruled out of the Indian Cricket Team after he experienced pain during the Vijay Hazare Trophy. However, he made a successful recovery and made his comeback to the Indian team just ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026.