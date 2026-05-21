GT Vs CSK Toss Update: Ruturaj Gaikwad Opts To Bowl In Must-Win Clash At Narendra Modi Stadium

Ahmedabad, May 21: Gujarat Titans will be taking on Chennai Super Kings in a crucial Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Thursday. The match is very important for CSK to keep their IPL 2026 playoffs qualification hopes alive. Ruturaj Gaikwad won the toss and opted to bowl first in the must-win clash against Gujarat Titans.

Gujarat Titans have already qualified for the playoffs with 16 points and placed on the second spot below RCB. GT would be eyeing the top spot after beating CSK in today's clash.

Finishing the season at the first position in the qualifying stage will benefit in the playoff stage as the top two teams would also get a second chance to qualify for the finals.

CSK will aim to win the game and hope that the results of the other games also fall into their favour and they end up grabbing the only position left in the table to qualify for the playoff. However, the qualification won't be easy for CSK as the results which they want to fall in their favour is complex.

Squads:

Chennai Super Kings: Sanju Samson(w), Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Urvil Patel, Kartik Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Prashant Veer, Akeal Hosein, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Spencer Johnson, Mukesh Choudhary, Matthew Short, Sarfaraz Khan, Aman Khan, Gurjapneet Singh, Akash Madhwal, Zakary Foulkes, MS Dhoni, Matt Henry, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Chahar, Kuldip Yadav, Macneil Noronha, Dian Forrester

Gujarat Titans: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Nishant Sindhu, Washington Sundar, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Arshad Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj, Rahul Tewatia, Glenn Phillips, Anuj Rawat, Prasidh Krishna, Kulwant Khejroliya, Ishant Sharma, Jayant Yadav, Luke Wood, Shahrukh Khan, Manav Suthar, Kumar Kushagra, Gurnoor Brar, Ashok Sharma, Connor Esterhuizen