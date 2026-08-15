 Groundsmen’s Epic Rain Dance During CPL 2026 Match Goes Viral | WATCH
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Groundsmen’s Epic Rain Dance During CPL 2026 Match Goes Viral | WATCH

A rain delay during the CPL 2026 clash between Saint Lucia Kings and Antigua and Barbuda Falcons turned into an unexpected celebration as groundsmen danced energetically on the pitch covers. Their lively moves, backed by Caribbean music, entertained spectators at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium. Videos of the spontaneous rain dance quickly went viral, showcasing the CPL’s festive spirit.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Saturday, August 15, 2026, 04:13 PM IST
Groundsmen’s Epic Rain Dance During CPL 2026 Match Goes Viral | WATCH

The Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2026 produced an unexpected highlight on Friday night as a group of groundsmen turned a rain delay into a lively dance performance. During the Saint Lucia Kings’ clash with the Antigua and Barbuda Falcons at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, the ground staff broke into energetic moves while protecting the pitch from the rain.

The match, which began at 4:30 AM IST, was interrupted when heavy rain swept across the stadium and forced play to stop. As the groundsmen rushed to cover the playing surface, several of them transformed their routine duties into an impromptu carnival on top of the protective pitch covers.

With music playing through the stadium’s public address system, the groundsmen danced with infectious energy as they worked around the covered pitch. Their spontaneous performance quickly drew attention from spectators, who watched the rain delay turn into an entertaining spectacle rather than simply waiting for the weather to clear.

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Videos of the rain dance soon began circulating online, with cricket fans praising the groundsmen for bringing the trademark Caribbean spirit to an otherwise frustrating stoppage. The performance provided a colourful reminder of why the CPL is widely celebrated for combining high-energy cricket with the region’s music, culture and carnival atmosphere.

The groundsmen’s moves became one of the most memorable moments of the night, briefly shifting attention away from the action on the field. The action eventually resumed with Saint Lucia Kings sealing a dramatic 3-wicket DLS win over the Antigua & Barbuda Falcons.

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