Govinda Sharma and Pratik Bhadalekar are all set for “Phuket Summer Hoops Festival 2023” (3x3 basketball) |

There are a couple of high-performing players trained under Govinda’s Kaga Basketball Academy who will participate in Phuket’s much-talked-about festival.

To have the vision of attaining specific goals in life is one thing, but to have the courage to take necessary actions and walk relentlessly toward them, face and overcome challenges and learn something new each day to turn those visions into reality is a different “game” altogether. So many such high-performing professionals have proved what it takes to reach a prominent position in their careers while working with a razor-sharp focus and determination. Govinda Sharma, who serves as the man behind Kaga Basketball Academy from North Bengal, India, has been doing that for years and has already established his name among the most well-known basketball players in 3x3 basketball in India. Govinda is also presently working in GD Goenka Public School as a physical education teacher.

The former #1 Indian basketball player with Pratik Bhadalekar and other players is set for “Phuket Summer Hoops Festival 2023,” in 3x3 basketball, a tournament under FIBA 3x3 and thus yet again has garnered headlines around him and his academy Kaga. Many other players from other places around the world, like Serbia, Thailand, Australia, Istanbul and India, will be participating in the same.

Other Indian players, all from Siliguri, trained under Kaga Basketball Academy, include Sebastian Senchury, who represented the Siliguri District men’s team for three years in state championships. Besides being a student at Kaga, he plays for the Jalpaiguri district at the senior state championship, and it is his first international tournament. Pratik Bhadalekar, a 25-year-old, played India’s first celebrity teams owned league streetball 3x3 league and was the captain of the team for season 2 and season 3. Currently, he plays for the Senior State Team Of Madhya Pradesh. He played his first international tournament in Sharjah, secured a silver medal and played in many other prominent leagues.

Apart from him, there is Arvindar Singh Gill, for whom this will be his first international tournament, but he shows great potential for becoming a well-known basketball player from Kaga Basketball Academy. Govinda Sharma, who will be accompanying all these passionate basketball players, has represented India internationally in 3x3 basketball and won silver medals in the Gatorade 3 on 3 Challenge Malaysia and in the Kalba Beach Games, Dubai. He is also the founder of The Hoop Car, which is a one-of-a-kind mobile basketball unit.

All four players from Kaga Basketball Academy, who recently played at the Thai Basketball Super League and who have played in various other tournaments now, are also looking forward to playing in France in the coming months.