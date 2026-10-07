Goodbye, Leo! Lionel Messi Bids Farewell To Argentina With Goal As Benin Suffers 3-0 Defeat At Buenos Aires

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Lionel Messi brought the curtain down on his remarkable international career as Argentina defeated Benin 3-0 at the Estadio Monumental in Buenos Aires. In front of a packed stadium, the Argentina captain played his final game for the national team after an extraordinary 21-year journey that saw him become the country’s most decorated and celebrated footballer.

The farewell night was filled with emotional moments as Messi walked onto the pitch with his sons before kick-off. Fans inside the Monumental created a spectacular atmosphere, chanting his name and celebrating the legendary No. 10.

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Messi then added one final goal to his Argentina story, calmly converting a penalty to make it 3-0. The goal sent the Monumental into another huge celebration and gave Messi a memorable way to sign off from international football. He leaves the national team as Argentina’s all-time leading goalscorer and most-capped player.

The match also featured a special tribute in the 10th minute, when play was briefly stopped and more than 85,000 supporters rose to applaud Messi. The stadium echoed with chants for the No. 10 as teammates and fans joined in celebrating his extraordinary contribution to Argentine football.

Messi’s international career began in 2005 and concluded with 208 appearances and 126 goals for Argentina. He won the Copa America in 2021 and 2024, the 2022 Finalissima and the 2022 FIFA World Cup. After years of unforgettable moments, Messi’s final Argentina match ended with a 3-0 victory over Benin, providing the perfect farewell to an era-defining career.