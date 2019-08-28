Good response for MSSA hockey

Mumbai: In the onset of the National Sports Day (August 29), the Mumbai Schools Sports Association has come up with a unique, one-day hockey tournament.

This contest has been held for some years, but it is special in this edition as there has been overwhelming response from schools, which has caught the attention of the organisers and others.

“This year we have around 300-odd school taking part both in boys and girls section, which has been alarming, and this is a clear indication that school managements are keen in promoting sports in this level," said one of the MSSA official while talking to Free Press Journal on the eve of the contest which is to be held at the Stanislaus school ground, Bandra from Tomorrow (August 8).

The National Sports Day is celebrated throughout India on 29 August, every year. This day marks the birthday of Dhyan Chand, a legendary hockey player who brought glory to the nation by winning three Olympic gold medals.