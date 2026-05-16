Good News For Mumbai Indians! Suryakumar Yadav Returns To Training Ahead Of KKR Clash After Birth Of His Daughter

Mumbai Indians have been handed a major boost as they gear up to face the Kolkata Knight Riders in the penultimate game of the IPL 2026 season. Yadav who is the team's vice-captain, missed the game against Punjab Kings following the birth of his daughter. Suryakumar however has now returned to training and will be available for selection, perhaps even captaining the side at Eden Gardens.

SKY's return was confirmed by himself on social media, posting a picture of the Wankhede nets, captioning it 'Routine'.

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Suryakumar Yadav led Mumbai Indians in the absence of regular captain Hardik Pandya earlier in the season. However, Surya himself did not travel to Dharamsala for the PBKS vs MI game. India's T20 World Cup winning captain was unavailable due to 'personal reasons', having announced the birth of his daughter.