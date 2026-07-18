Good News For Football Fans! Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Allows Hotels And Restaurants To Stay Open Till 4 AM For FIFA World Cup 2026 Final

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has provided major relief to the football fans in the national capital ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 final on Sunday. The Spain vs Argentina summit clash is set to kick off after midnight at 12:30 AM IST. With Lionel Messi set to face off against Lamine Yamal, it promises to be be blockbuster clash between the defending champions and the European championship holders.

Ahead of the late-night football action, Delhi Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar announced that hotels and restaurants in Bengaluru will be allowed to remain open until 4:00 am on Saturday and Sunday, giving fans a chance to watch the semi-finals and final.

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The relaxation applies to eligible establishments that comply with the applicable licensing and regulatory norms. Restaurants, cafés and similar venues are expected to witness increased footfall as football fans gather to watch the FIFA World Cup Final. The government believes the initiative will also provide a boost to the city's hospitality and food service sectors.

The decision comes after several other states have also relaxed norms to allow fans to enjoy the footballing carnival. Earlier, Karnataka Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar has announced that hotels and restaurants in Bengaluru will be allowed to remain open until 3.30 am on July 14, 15 and 19, giving fans a chance to watch the semi-finals and final.