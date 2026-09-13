'Good Luck To Him': LSG Owner Sanjiv Goenka Breaks Silence On Rishabh Pant's Trade To Delhi Capitals | VIDEO

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Lucknow Super Giants owner Sanjiv Goenka has opened up about his relationship with Rishabh Pant following the India wicketkeeper-batter's blockbuster move to Delhi Capitals ahead of IPL 2027. Pant had joined LSG for a record ₹27 crore at the 2025 mega auction, but was traded to Delhi in a deal that saw Kuldeep Yadav move in the opposite direction.

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Goenka Opens Up On Pant Relationship

Speaking on Shubhankar Mishra's podcast, Goenka revealed that his last conversation with Pant was not solely about the trade. He stressed that the two have continued to speak and remain on good terms despite Pant leaving the Lucknow franchise.

"Our last conversation is not just about the trade, we talk about other things as well," Goenka said.

Goenka then wished his former captain well and revealed that their relationship extends beyond cricket. "Good luck to him. And best wishes. And we have planned to have a dinner together one of these days," he said.

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Goenka and Pant shared a close relationship during the latter's time at LSG, with the wicketkeeper-batter taking over as captain after his record-breaking auction move. However, their equation attracted attention after Goenka was seen having animated conversations with Pant during matches, including following LSG defeats.

Those exchanges sparked debate among fans and revived memories of Goenka's widely discussed confrontation with former LSG captain KL Rahul in 2024. The Pant-Goenka relationship subsequently remained under the spotlight, particularly as LSG endured disappointing campaigns and missed the playoffs in both 2025 and 2026.

Pant has now returned to the franchise where he made his IPL name, while LSG have moved forward with Kuldeep. Despite the high-profile split, Goenka's latest comments suggest there is no bitterness between the two and that their personal relationship remains intact.