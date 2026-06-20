'Good Boy!': Murali Kartik's Funny Toss Exchange With Hashmatullah Shahidi Goes Viral During IND vs AFG 3rd ODI | Video

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A light-hearted moment during the toss of the third ODI between India and Afghanistan at Chennai caught the attention of cricket fans when presenter Murali Kartik shared a humorous exchange with Afghanistan captain Hashmatullah Shahidi.

After Shahidi won the toss and decided to bat first, Kartik appeared relieved and jokingly said, “Don’t tell me you are going to bowl first again,” referring to Afghanistan’s previous toss decisions in the series. The comment brought a smile during the pre-match interaction.

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When Shahidi confirmed that Afghanistan would bat first, Kartik responded with a playful “Good boy,” creating a friendly and entertaining moment before the match began. The exchange quickly became a talking point among viewers watching the toss ceremony.

The decision to bat first came as Afghanistan looked to put pressure on India by posting a competitive total on the Chennai pitch. Shahidi and his team aimed to make the most of the batting conditions and finish the ODI series on a strong note.

The humorous toss conversation added a relaxed touch before what was expected to be a competitive contest between the two sides. While the focus remained on the cricket, Kartik’s playful remark gave fans an enjoyable moment ahead of the action.