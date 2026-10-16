Golden State Warriors Star Kristaps Porzingis Breaks Silence On Mystery Illness, Says 'I Don't Have HIV Or AIDS' Amid Health Concerns

Golden State Warriors Star Kristaps Porzingis Breaks Silence On Mystery Illness | Kristaps Porzingis/Instagram

Golden State Warriors centre Kristaps Porzingis has addressed speculation surrounding his ongoing health issues, firmly dismissing rumours about his condition. The former New York Knicks star took to social media to reassure fans that he is receiving medical attention and gradually recovering. However, the 31-year-old Latvian international remains sidelined indefinitely, with the Warriors yet to provide a timeline for his return to action.

Porzingis shared an update on X, formerly known as Twitter, explaining that he is working closely with medical professionals to regain full fitness. “Hello people, I’m working with doctors and experts to figure out how to be fully back to good health asap. Honestly, I’m getting better and better,” he wrote. He added that he needed to remain patient and believed he would feel completely healthy again soon.

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Golden State Warriors Star Kristaps Porzingis Breaks Silence On Mystery Illness

The 7-foot-2 centre also opened up about the frustration of dealing with persistent health problems alongside the injuries he has experienced throughout his professional basketball career. Porzingis acknowledged that the uncertainty surrounding his condition had taken a toll but remained optimistic about overcoming the difficulties. He thanked supporters for their encouragement and emphasised that his priority was returning to good health before resuming his basketball career.

Addressing speculation circulating on social media, Porzingis directly rejected claims that he had HIV or AIDS. “I appreciate all the internet doctors trying to diagnose and help, but I'm in the best hands. So everyone can relax now and I don't have hiv or aids,” he wrote. His statement came amid widespread online discussion about his unexplained absence, with the player urging people to avoid making assumptions about his medical condition.

Despite the uncertainty, Porzingis remains an important figure in Golden State's plans following his arrival through a midseason trade last season. He averaged 16.7 points and 5.2 rebounds across 32 regular-season appearances for the Atlanta Hawks and Warriors combined during the 2025-26 campaign. With the Warriors preparing for the new NBA season, the franchise will hope the Latvian big man can overcome his health problems and eventually return to the court. For now, however, neither the player nor the team has announced a definitive comeback date.