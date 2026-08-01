Golden Glory! Jaismine Lamboria Dismantles Michaela Walsh To Win Gold Medal In Boxing Final At CWG 2026

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Jaismine Lamboria delivered a sensational performance to clinch the women's 57kg boxing gold medal at the 2026 Commonwealth Games, defeating Northern Ireland's Michaela Walsh in a thrilling final. The Indian boxer showcased remarkable composure, precision and aggression throughout the bout to emerge victorious and add another gold to India's impressive boxing campaign in Glasgow.

Having entered the final in excellent form, Jaismine carried her momentum into the title clash. She relied on her sharp footwork, quick combinations and disciplined defence to keep Walsh under pressure from the opening round. The Indian boxer consistently landed clean punches while successfully neutralising her experienced opponent's attacks, impressing the judges with her tactical brilliance.

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The victory marked one of the biggest achievements of Jaismine's career. After enduring several highs and lows on the international circuit, the Haryana boxer produced her best performance when it mattered the most. Winning Commonwealth Games gold further established her as one of India's leading female boxers and rewarded years of hard work and perseverance.

Jaismine's triumph also strengthened India's dominance in boxing at the 2026 Commonwealth Games, where several Indian pugilists enjoyed memorable medal-winning campaigns. Her gold medal added to the country's growing tally and reflected the depth of talent in India's boxing contingent.

With the Commonwealth Games title now added to her resume, Jaismine Lamboria will shift her focus to upcoming global competitions, carrying immense confidence from her success in Glasgow. Her composed display against Michaela Walsh is expected to inspire the next generation of Indian boxers while reaffirming India's growing stature in international boxing.