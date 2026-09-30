Golden Bullseye! Indian Men's Compound Archery Team Defeats China To Win Gold Medal At Asian Games 2026

SonyLiv/X

India added another gold medal to their impressive Asian Games 2026 campaign as the country's compound men's archery team triumphed over China in the final at Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, on Wednesday.

The Indian team, comprising Sahil Jadhav, Kushal Dalal and Ganesh Mani Ratnam Thirumuru, delivered a composed performance under pressure to finish at the top of the podium. The trio had earlier defeated South Korea 236-229 in the semifinal to book their place in the gold-medal clash.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The victory adds to India's strong showing in compound archery at the Asian Games. Earlier on Wednesday, the women's compound team of Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Chikitha Taniparthi and Prithika Pradeep defeated China 238-234 to win gold and equal the world record. Chikitha and Sahil Jadhav also secured gold in the mixed team event after defeating South Korea in a shoot-off.

With the men's team also finishing on top, India strengthened its position in compound archery at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games. The result further underlined the country's depth in the discipline, with Indian archers securing multiple gold medals across the team events.