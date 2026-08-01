Gold Rush! Priya Ghanghas Seals Women's 60kg Boxing To Swell India's Gold Medal Tally To 10

Priya Ghanghas secured the women's 60kg boxing gold medal after defeating Canada's Al-Ahmadieh by a 4-1 split decision in the Commonwealth Games 2026 final on Saturday. Her gritty victory earned India a fourth boxing gold and took the nation's overall gold tally to 10 in Glasgow, continuing the contingent's outstanding campaign.

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The opening round was highly competitive, with both boxers exchanging punches and showing strong attacking intent. Despite Priya’s efforts, the judges awarded the first round to the Canadian with a 3-2 split decision.

Priya came back strongly in the second round by improving her guard and finding opportunities to counterattack. Al-Ahmadieh’s defence and powerful left hand created challenges, but Priya maintained her aggression and earned a 4-1 verdict in the round. The score remained close, with two judges favouring Priya, two seeing it as even, and one backing the Canadian.

The final round turned into an intense battle as both boxers exchanged punches continuously. Priya showed great determination and controlled the action when chances appeared, while Al-Ahmadieh tried to fight back as the trailing boxer. The Indian won the final round 4-1 and was declared the winner by points with a 4-1 overall verdict, becoming the fourth Indian boxer to win gold on the day.