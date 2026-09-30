Gold Rush Continues! Neeru Dhanda & Kynan Chenai Triumph In Trap Mixed Team Final At Asian Games 2026

Neeru Dhanda & Kynan Chenai Triumph In Trap Mixed Team Final | X

Indian shooters Neeru Dhanda and Kynan Chenai clinched the gold medal in the trap mixed team event at the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, adding another shooting gold to India's medal tally on Wednesday.

The Indian duo produced a composed performance in the mixed team final to finish on top and secure the coveted gold medal. Their victory came after they had earlier qualified for the four-team title clash by finishing fourth in the qualification round with a combined score of 136. China topped the qualification with 142, followed by Qatar with 139 and Iran with 138.

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The gold caps a memorable Asian Games campaign for Neeru Dhanda. The Haryana shooter had already created history on Tuesday by winning the women's individual trap gold, becoming the first Indian woman to win an individual Asian Games gold in trap shooting.

For Kynan Chenai, the mixed team gold adds another major medal to his Asian Games record. Chenai had won a trap bronze at the previous Asian Games and entered the mixed team event with strong experience in the discipline.

The triumph also adds to India's impressive run in shooting at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games, with Neeru's historic individual gold and the mixed team victory highlighting the country's strong showing in trap shooting.