Gold Medal Alert! India Secure Historic Podium In Women's 4x400m Relay At Asian Games 2026

India clinched gold in the women’s 4x400m relay at the 2026 Asian Games, with Kiran Pahal, M.R. Poovamma, Prachi and Vithya Ramaraj clocking 3:29.69 in the final.

The Indian quartet finished ahead of Bahrain and China to secure the gold medal and extend the country’s remarkable run of podium finishes in the event.

Poovamma brought valuable experience to the team, having previously won gold in the women’s 4x400m relay at the 2014 and 2018 Asian Games.

Ramaraj also enjoyed a strong campaign, having earlier helped India win silver in the mixed 4x400m relay and bronze in the women’s 400m hurdles.

India’s women’s 4x400m relay team has remained a consistent force at the Asian Games since the event was introduced in 1982. The country won silver in 1982, 1994 and 1998 before securing five consecutive gold medals from 2002 to 2018.

After settling for silver at the 2023 Hangzhou Asian Games, India returned to the top of the podium in 2026.

The 3:29.69 victory marks another significant milestone for Indian athletics and maintains the country’s 44-year medal streak in the women’s 4x400m relay at the Asian Games.