 'Going To Be A Really Good Day For Spanish People': Carlos Alcaraz's Cheeky Remark Follows Boos From Wimbledon Crowd After Semi-Final; Video
Carlos Alcaraz defeated Daniil Medvedev in 4 sets to reach the Wimbledon 2024 semi-final.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Friday, July 12, 2024, 11:27 PM IST
article-image
Carlos Alcaraz. | (Credits: Screengrab)

Wimbledon's defending champion Carlos Alcaraz defeated Daniil Medvedev on Friday to seal his place in the 2nd consecutive Grand Final on Sunday (July 14th). With Euro 2024 final between Spain and England also set to be contested the same day in Germany, a comment by the youngster led to the crowd booing him during the post-match interview.

Spain overcame France to reach the Euro 2024 final and made it to the decider of the event since winning the title consecutive times in 2008 and 2012. They will face England in Munich on Sunday, with the Harry Kane-led side beating the Netherlands to seal their spot in the decider.

In the post-game interview with BBC, the 21-year-old, who belongs to Spain remarked how special a day Sunday will be, given the Euro 2021 final too.

"I know how I'm going to feel before the final, I've been there before. It's going to be a really good day for Spanish people as well because of the Euros final."

However, he cautiously stated that Spain is not necessarily going to win and that it's going to be a fun game vs England.

"I didn't say Spain are going to win! I'm just saying it's going to be a really fun day! It's going to be a really difficult match."

"It was difficult for me" - Carlos Alcaraz

Alcaraz also admitted that Daniil Medvedev was a challenging proposition, but felt he was returning to his best as the game progressed.

"I was really, really nervous at the start. He was dominating the match, playing great tennis with his serve and his return game. It was difficult for me. I tried to put out all the nerves at the beginning of the second set. It was really helpful to be up 3-1 and after that I could play my own game, I could enjoy myself."

Alcaraz had beaten Novak Djokovic in the final last year and could face the 24-time grand slam champion again.

