'God Bless You Both': Hardik Pandya's Heartwarming Wish For Arshdeep Singh And Samreen Kaur After Engagement Goes Viral Amid ₹18 Crore IPL Trade

Hardik Pandya's Heartwarming Wish For Arshdeep Singh And Samreen Kaur After Engagement Goes Viral | Arshdeep Singh/Instagram

Indian cricketer Arshdeep Singh has begun a new chapter in his personal life as he got engaged to his partner Samreen Kaur on November 11, 2026. The couple made the announcement on Instagram, sharing a series of romantic pictures from their special occasion. Among the many congratulatory messages, India all-rounder Hardik Pandya's comment caught the attention of fans.

Hardik Pandya's Heartwarming Wish For Arshdeep Singh And Samreen Kaur After Engagement Goes Viral

Hardik, who is involved in a blockbuster IPL trade with Arshdeep ahead of the 2027 season, showered his best wishes on the newly engaged couple. Commenting on their Instagram post, the star player wrote, "Congratulations, god bless you both." His warm message quickly became a talking point among cricket fans.

Arshdeep Singh/Instagram

The couple also shared an emotional message alongside the engagement pictures, expressing their happiness at finding each other. Their Instagram caption read, "And of all the things life could have given us, I'm the happiest it gave us each other. To a lifetime together. 11.11.2026 (hi fiancé)."

Interestingly, the engagement announcement comes on the same day as a major development in the IPL, with Hardik and Arshdeep involved in a blockbuster player swap between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings ahead of IPL 2027. Hardik will move to Punjab Kings for ₹18 crore, while Arshdeep will join Mumbai Indians at his existing fee of ₹18 crore.

Hardik's congratulatory message added a special touch to the celebrations, with fans getting a glimpse of the camaraderie between the two Indian cricketers. While their professional paths are set to change ahead of the next IPL season, Arshdeep is currently celebrating one of the biggest milestones of his personal life with Samreen.

Level up your brain the fun way. Play daily games and quizzes on FPJ Smart!