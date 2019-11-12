Goals galore in MSSA hockey

Mumbai: It rained goals on the opening day of the Mumbai Schools Sports Association (MSSA) hockey (U-....) as 41 goals were scored on the opening day of the championship.

At The Sports Authority of India (SAI) Khandivali turf, here on Monday, Don Bosco, scored at will netting 10 goals without a reply against Rustomjee International, with Aditya Kabre, Neel Naik Rohan Pillay scoring a brace for their team.

St Terresa also notching up a 9-0 win over Anjuman Islam. In the championship for boys under-16 for the Ahmed Sailor Trophy, Dr Antonia Da Silva who were 2-0 up against Our Lady of Dolours. the latter struck twice through Prem Mehral to share honours.

St Terresa and Carmel of St Joseph were the two teams in the girls' section notching up wins against the respective rivals.

Results

Boys: St. Stanislaus (Bandra): 6 (Kyle Justin 2, Cristiano Correira, Shaad Sayyed, Narad Parab, Adrian Brazanga) bt VS St. Dominic Savio (Andheri): 0; Our lady of Dolours, Marile Lines: 2 Prem Mehral 2 drew with Dr Antonio Da Silva: 2 (Ashat Shetye, Aradhya More) St. Joseph School: 0 lost to Children Academy (Malad): 7 (Rhythm Mamni 3, Ravi B 2, Vansh Shah 2)

Girls St. Terresa: 9 bt Anjuman Islam: 9; Carmel of St Joseph 6 bt Maratha Mandir: 0